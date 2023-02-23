DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man is facing nearly two dozen child sex crime charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathan Deiter allegedly raped a young girl multiple times when he was a teenager, as far back as 2013, and the victim was younger than 13.

The criminal complaint filed by a State Trooper alleges Deiter pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot her if she resisted during the assault.

During the multiple alleged assaults, State Police say Deiter stripped the child, performed sex acts in front of them, and caused physical injuries to the victim.

According to court records, Deiter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 24 in Perry County after being arraigned earlier this month.

Deiter is charged with two counts each of rape forcible compulsion, rape threat of forcible compulsion, rape of a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault without the consent of other, and indecent assault of a person less than 13.

He has also been charged with aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault threat of compulsion, and indecent exposure.

Deiter was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and the Perry County District Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case. Deiter’s bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.