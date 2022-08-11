(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a Perry County man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving children.

State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer says Brandon James Morrison was arrested on August 9 on allegations of unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of children. Trooper Frazer says through the investigation it has been determined that Morrison has been in contact with other juvenile females.

According to court records, Morrison has been charged with four felonies including contact/communication with a minor – sexual abuse, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual materials, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Morrison is being held at the Perry County Prison on $250,000 bail.

According to court records, Morrison has previously faced similar charges in Perry County. Those charges alleged offenses dating back to September 2016 and bail was set at $75,000 on November 8, 2020. After his bail was decreased to $10,000 that same day, Morrison posted bail on January 22, 2021.

The status of that case and those charges are not known at this time.

State Police say anyone who has come into contact with Morrison and believes they or their family member is a possible victim is asked to contact State Police in Newport at 717-567-3110.