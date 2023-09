LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) – According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man has died after a vehicle hit him at 3:53 p.m. today on US11/15 northbound near 100 Old Trail Road in Liverpool.

Police say Robert Reich, 59 of Liverpool, was struck by a vehicle while he attempted to cross the northbound lanes of US 11/15.

The vehicle stopped around 1,000 feet from the incident.

Reich was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police. US 11/15 North was closed for nearly two hours.