PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County man is facing nearly 100 new charges connected to a child sex crimes investigation.

On August 9 Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of Brandon James Morrison on allegations of unlawful contact with a minor and sexual abuse of children. According to the criminal complaint, Morrison allegedly sent and requested sexually explicit images and videos with a 14-year-old girl.

On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Newport say they began a new investigation into images and videos allegedly found on Morrison’s phone. State Police say the “investigation started based on information that was learned from a separate incident.”

According to a new criminal complaint, Morrison allegedly sent 30 sexually explicit pictures and videos to a 15-year-old female on Snapchat.

Morrison is now facing 30 counts each for child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and dissemination of photos/film of child sex acts, all class three felonies.

On September 6 Pennsylvania State Police said Morrison was also arrested for two additional Megan’s Law Registration violations.

Morrison remains in the Perry County Jail after being unable to post bail.