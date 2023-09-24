PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – In December 2009, Allison Speck from Marysville was diagnosed with a rare cancer after a large tumor was found on her liver.

“She fought the cancer,” said Allie’s dad Tom Speck.

After surgery In July 2010, Allie was declared cancer-free. But 8 months later the cancer returned. Allie passed away on March 5th, 2014.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Allie’s dream was to be a published author, she started writing a book.

“Allie was an English major at Messiah College, and she started this book there. And her dream was to finish it and publish it,” said Allie’s mom Zina Speck.

“My daughter wrote the first chapter, and she got so sick she asked, Zina, my wife to finish the book,” said Tom.

Well, Zina did finish the book using Allie’s private journal entries.

Sunday was the book release party for Allie and Zina’s book, ‘Called To Live a Vibrant Life.’

“I know we can all just feel Allie with us here today because this is truly one of, an amazing dream come true for her.”

The book follows Allie’s journey through cancer and choosing faith over fear.

“I just hope that her story continues and that she inspires people all over the world,” said Zina.