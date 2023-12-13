OLIVER TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a bridge in Oliver Township, Perry County is nearly three months behind, and neighbors say the delay is causing problems for everyone.

The construction was supposed to finish in mid-September, but PennDOT now says it could be several months before the bridge is open again, causing more headaches for neighbors.

“It seems like it’s not being paid attention to by the people that need to pay attention to it,” Oliver Township resident Patrick Shull said.

When PennDOT first started construction on the Oak Hall Road Bridge in June, Shull said he would check on the progress.

“It appeared to be very slow,” he said.

He reached out to a bridge inspector at PennDOT.

“He did not think it’s going to be done until Christmas, which was very disheartening,” Shull said.

Even more disheartening is PennDOT predicting the project will now extend into the new year.

Shull says the bridge closure — on a main road — is causing major issues.

Shull, a Newport School Board member, said it is affecting bus routes.

“That has now impacted all the pickup times, the changes, the route distances,” he said.

It is also disrupting things for nearby farmers. Agriculture and agritourism, according to Shull, is a big part of Perry County and the bridge closure is impacting “deliveries to farms or pickup at farms.”

As Emergency Management Coordinator, Shull said this is also a safety issue.

“We live in a very rural area and minutes count when someone’s in need of fire, police or EMS,” he said.

PennDOT spokesperson Cave Thompson said he gets where Shull is coming from.

“You know, we’re frustrated too,” he said. “So we understand that that the folks there might feel neglected.”

The Oak Hall Road Bridge needed to be replaced.

“This project was basically meant to extend the life of the bridge and make it serviceable,” Thompson said.

However, PennDOT faced supply chain issues and a lack of contractors available.

“There was a delay in getting the steel beams that we needed,” Thompson said.

Still, he is disappointed.

“We feel this bridge could have been open sooner,” he said.

The question is still: When will the bridge reopen? PennDOT says as soon as possible, and for Shull, that could not come soon enough.