NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The 12th annual family fun day brought a large crowd to Newport, Perry County on Saturday.

The event was put on by Bread of Life Outreach, which is a ministry of the Newport Assembly of God Church, and it was a way to bring the community together.

There was free food, entertainment, and games.

“The National Guard is here this year, We have a fire company with a lift truck, we have horse rides, everything you can think of and we do it because we love our community. It’s just a great time to get our community together,” Gary Bellis, Legacy Pastor of the Newport Assembly of God Church said.

Bread of Life outreach serves over 160 organizations with food every month.