PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Perry County has received a $3 million state grant to support a capital project designed to centralize the county’s government services.

According to Rep. Perry Stambaugh (R-Perry/Juniata), the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will be used by the commissioners to acquire land and hire architectural firms to plan and construct a new county office building.

Currently, Perry County has administrative offices spread about in rented spaces.

“What these grants do is allow the building to become a reality,” Perry County Commissioner Chairman Brian S. Allen said. “Over time, the new structure will save a lot of taxpayer dollars through improved efficiencies and reduced maintenance and expenses.”

“I applaud the commissioners for having the foresight to recognize how centralized services will provide long-term benefits for Perry County,” said Stambaugh. “It was a no-brainer to seek these grants on their behalf.”

Last year the capital project received a separate $1 million RACP award.