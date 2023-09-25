PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has announced they are searching for a child sex offender who they consider “armed and dangerous.”

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for Barry Allen Bostwick of Rye Township after a felony warrant was issued for failing to appear during sentencing on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Bostwick had been convicted at trial for multiple counts of deviate sexual intercourse with a child and deemed a sexually violent predator.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bostwick is 60 years old, weighs 195 pounds, and is around six feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. He is believed to still be local and could be camping or hiking along the Susquehanna River or Appalachian Trail in the Duncannon or Marysville area.

Anyone who may have seen or have information as to Bostwick’s location should immediately contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 717-582-5123, the Pennsylvania State Police – Newport Barracks at 717-567-3110, or their local law enforcement agency.