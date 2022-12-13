PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman has been charged with her husband’s 1980s cold case murder.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of Carl Jarvis was discovered on August 10, 1987, with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Officials say his wife, Judith Ann Jarvis had made a domestic dispute call shortly after midnight. Judith Jarvis told State Troopers at the time that her husband was breaking things and that she was scared.

Troopers attempted to make contact with Carl Jarvis that evening but could not find him. He was later located inside a bedroom naked between a bed with two visible wounds to his head.

A .22 caliber revolver with a six inch barrel and a two-inch trigger guard was found on the bed. An autopsy determined Carl Jarvis died from a close-contact gunshot wound to the head from the .22 caliber gun.

During the autopsy, Jarvis was also found to have a 0.13% BAC.

An examination found blood staining on Judith Jarvis’ pajamas that she claimed were from a goose bite. The pajamas were placed into evidence and additional blood was found on a hand towel.

In January 2021 Troopers interviewed Judith Jarvis who again claimed the blood on her pajamas was hers and that she did not shoot her husband. She told State Police her husband threw a coffee pot at her, but that he did not hit her. She also denied knowing her husband was dead when Troopers arrived that evening and that she did not touch his body.

Officials examined the autopsy and reports and made a determination that the manner of death was a murder and the evidence did not support a suicide.

Judith Jarvis, now 76, was arrested on December 13 and charged with one count of murder. She remains in the Cumberland County Prison after bail was denied.