PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men in New Jersey were arrested after they allegedly scammed an 86-year-old Perry County woman out of $25,000.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 16 the Newport station received a call from an 86-year-old woman, stating that she was receiving phone calls that her grandson had arrest warrants out of Pittsburgh.

The person on the phone instructed the woman to help by sending money. She then withdrew $10,000 and $15,000 in cash, and then sent them to the caller through a rideshare service, State Police say.

According to State Police, Troopers worked with the victim to contact the suspected scammers, stating that the woman had more money to send and they arranged for another rideshare service to deliver the money.

When the driver arrived at the woman’s residence, the driver took possession of the “package” and told the woman that the destination was in New Jersey.

Troopers immediately made contact with the driver, who was an unknown participant in the scam. The rideshare driver agreed to help in the investigation, while Troopers accompanied the driver to the location in New Jersey, police say.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

According to police, once they arrived at the destination, two men were waiting for the cash delivery. The men, identified as Alfonso Manuel Montero-Perez and Rafael Humberto Recio-Santana, were taken into custody without incident by the New Jersey State Police.

The investigation is currently continuing while both of the suspects await extradition to Pennsylvania, police say.

The Pennsylvania State Police is reminding individuals that scams are continuing to evolve and it is important to not give our personal information or money to anyone you do not trust.