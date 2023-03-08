YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A person in York County was arrested for DUI twice in the span of five hours.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, on March 6 at 9:25 p.m., police arrested the 23-year-old for DUI following a traffic stop on the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York Haven Borough.

The driver was taken to the York County Booking Center where they were being processed for driving under the influence and related charges.

Approximately five hours after the initial DUI arrest around 2:24 a.m., the same individual called York County 911 to report problems with operating their vehicle at the scene of the original traffic stop, police say.

This call occurred a short time after they were released from the Booking Center.

When they arrived on the scene, officers determined that the individual was attempting to operate their vehicle once again while intoxicated.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, the individual was arrested for another offense of DUI.

Charges have been filed and preliminary hearings have been scheduled. The identity of the person arrested was not disclosed by police.