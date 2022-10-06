SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A person who was recently at Shaull Elementry School has tested positive for monkeypox, according to Cumberland Valley School District.
An alert from the superintendent posted on Thursday, Oct. 6, states that a person who was recently in the school has tested positive. Personal communication has been made with anyone that could have been in close proximity to the person who tested positive, the superintendent noted.
The letter also states that custodial staff will clean and disinfect spaces and surfaces in the building and that the school is also in regular contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will follow any additional recommendations from the department.
The letter also says that the risk for transmission is low in a school setting.
You can read the letter in its entirety below:
Dear Shaull Elementary School families,
District administration has been notified that an individual who was recently in Shaull Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox. We share this information not to cause alarm, but simply in an effort to ensure transparency in what we know. Personal communication has been made with anyone believed to have been in close proximity with the individual.
Our custodial staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect spaces and surfaces throughout the building. We are also in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will take any recommended additional steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.
The symptoms of monkeypox include, but are not limited to, a blister-like rash, and fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes. While it is a serious illness and we need to take precautions, it is important to note that it is different from COVID-19 in that it does not appear to spread nearly as quickly. Monkeypox is typically spread through close, personal, often direct skin-to-skin contact. Please visit the CDC’s website for more information on how monkeypox is spread.
While the risk of transmission is low in a school setting, we wanted to inform you of this positive case. Additionally, we ask that you continue to help us by keeping your child home if they are feeling unwell. If there is ever a time in which you believe your child has monkeypox, please contact their healthcare provider and notify our school nurse.
Please remain confident that we are closely monitoring this situation and will provide you with updates should any further information necessitate we do as such.
As always, we sincerely appreciate your understanding.David E. Christopher, Ed. D, Superintendent