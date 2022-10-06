SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A person who was recently at Shaull Elementry School has tested positive for monkeypox, according to Cumberland Valley School District.

An alert from the superintendent posted on Thursday, Oct. 6, states that a person who was recently in the school has tested positive. Personal communication has been made with anyone that could have been in close proximity to the person who tested positive, the superintendent noted.

The letter also states that custodial staff will clean and disinfect spaces and surfaces in the building and that the school is also in regular contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will follow any additional recommendations from the department.

The letter also says that the risk for transmission is low in a school setting.

You can read the letter in its entirety below: