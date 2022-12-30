HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week.

Police did not identify the person and said they were arrested on various unrelated warrants.

On December 22 Stacey Shannon, 53, was found with multiple traumatic injuries at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.

Police shared surveillance video of a man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and sandals. Still images of the surveillance video shared by police show the man walking around 7:21 a.m. with an identified person.

Anyone with information can contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.