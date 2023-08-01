CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A person of interest in the July 26th shooting incident that injured one person outside the Sheetz located in Middlesex Township on the Harrisburg Pike has been identified by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

Middlesex Township Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest Angelo Christopher Rice, 21, of Carlisle.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says that Rice should be considered armed and should not be approached.

Middlesex Township Police are asking anyone who may have information related to Rice’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at (717) 249-7191.