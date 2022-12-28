HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week.

Harrisburg Police say the woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries on December 22 at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.

Police shared surveillance video of a man wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts, and sandals. Still images of the surveillance video shared by police show the man walking around 7:21 a.m. with an unknown person.

Police say the man is believed to have been with the victim and police are seeking his identity.

Anyone with information on the male’s identity is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.