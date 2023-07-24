FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man had to be freed by emergency crews after they were pinned by a rail car at a Franklin County company on Monday.

Franklin Fire Company wrote in a Facebook post that first responders rushed to TB Woods, located at 440 Fifth Avenue in Chambersburg, for a report of an industrial accident just before 11 p.m.

Once crews arrived, they found the man who had their legs trapped between a rail car and a heavy-duty conveyor track, the post reads.

It took about an hour and a half and crews used multiple tools, but eventually, they were able to free the victim.

“Squad 41 utilized the HyperTherm cutter, airbags, rams and cribbing. The complex incident required multiple torches working as well as rail car lifters, which were used by the company,” the post reads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was then flown to the hospital for treatment, fire officials confirmed to abc27 news.

Numerous departments responded to the scene, including ones from Maryland and a shock trauma team.

TB Woods was founded in 1867 and started out as a manufacturer of wood stoves and today the company creates industrial couplings and belted drive solutions to sell across the globe.