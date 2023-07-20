LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, phase two of the new Conestoga North Townhomes in Lancaster was completed.

According to the Spanish American Civic Association for Equality (SACA), the new affordable housing community called the Conestoga North townhomes first broke ground on Phase 1 back in August of 2020. Phase 1 was completed in late June of 2021, bringing nine new affordable townhomes to Chesapeake Street near South Duke Street in southeast Lancaster.

On Friday, June 30, SACA announced that phase 2 of the affordable home project was officially complete, adding nine units – bringing the total to 18 new affordable townhome units.

“This project represents so much more than the physical structures. This is a demonstration of our community’s commitment to invest in its people to provide them with safe, comfortable, and affordable places where they can create a life,” CEO of SACA and SACA Development, Jose R Lopez said. “The mission of SACA is to uplift and restore marginalized communities through human, economic, and social services while supporting cultural identities. And this is exactly what we have accomplished through the Conestoga North project.”

Altogether, this affordable housing project cost $7.5 million. According to SACA, the funding for the project was provided by public and private partnerships which included the:

Department of Community and Economic Development

Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHARE)

Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development Home funding through Lancaster City and the State of Pennsylvania

Lift loan from Tenfold (Formerly LHOP and Tabor)

Financing from the Community First Fund

Conventional financing from LinkBank

According to SACA, all 18 units are currently occupied by local families who earn less than 80% of the area median income (AMI). For reference, in Lancaster County, a family income of no more than $66,400 qualifies at 80% AMI for a family of four.

These units were all sold between the price ranges of $155,000 and $175,000. As part of the townhome purchase, the home buyers agreed to purchase the home with a 15-year deed restriction, which restricts them from selling the home to other families with income restrictions.

According to SACA, after the 15 years is up, the long-time owners will be able to sell the home at market value and realize more equity.