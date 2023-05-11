PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 NFL schedules are officially here! The Philadelphia Eagles have .566 strength of schedule, which ranks first in the NFL for 2023 only behind the Miami Dolphins at .550. Take a look at their schedule below!

Week 1: Eagles at Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 14

Week 3: Eagles at Buccaneers, Monday, Sept. 25

Week 4: Eagles vs. Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 1

Week 5: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Oct. 8

Week 6: Eagles at Jets, Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: Eagles vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 29

Week 9: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 20

Week 12: Eagles vs. Bills, Sunday, Nov. 26

Week 13: Eagles vs. 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 3

Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: Eagles at Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 17

Week 16: Eagles vs. Giants, Monday, Dec. 25

Week 17: Eagles vs. Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7

The Eagles will kick off the season with back-to-back primetime games against the Patriots on the road and the Vikings in Philly. The Eagles are also hosting the New York Giants on Christmas Day!

Make sure you don’t miss the Eagles week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII!