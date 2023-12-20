(WHTM)– A tractor-trailer driver was lucky to walk away from an overnight crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County Wednesday that destroyed huge trees, fire officials say.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, emergency crews were called to the crash scene around 12:45 a.m. where a tractor trailer went off road near exit 52 southbound.

The driver, PennDOT says, only suffered minor injuries from the crash. According to the post, the driver was alert and able to talk back to first responders, but they weren’t trapped in the wreckage.

New Kingstown Fire shared in a Facebook post that they saw the tractor trailer had “massive damage” from the crash. The crash impact caused the truck cab to go off the frame and face back towards the truck. The trailer was reportedly torn open, and its cargo was all over the scene.

“This driver is very, very lucky based on the extreme damage from the impact of several large trees,” the post reads.

PennDOT says the road was closed for hours as crews worked to clean up the cargo and diesel fuel that was spilled.