FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Norfolk Southern freight train crashed into a truck’s trailer in Franklin County, State Police report.

According to the crash report, the driver of a 2022 Chevy Silverado that was hauling a trailer was traveling east on 3rd Street in Guilford Township on Tuesday, June 27 at about 12:19 p.m. when it came across a railroad.

The truck driver did not see the train that was also traveling across the railroad, the report reads, and the train ended up smashing into the trailer. The trailer sustained severe damage but was able to be moved off the roadway.

Both parties were uninjured, and the Chevy driver was cited but they were wearing their seatbelt, State Police noted in the report.