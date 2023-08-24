FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– More than a dozen animals were rescued Thursday afternoon by emergency crews during a house fire in Franklin County.
A total of 13 pets, four dogs and nine cats, were rescued from the fire at the 600 block on Brookens Road in Green Township, the Franklin Fire Company wrote in a Facebook post.
It was just after 2 p.m. when the homeowner reported that their home was on fire, and even though the resident wasn’t home they were able to see smoke and fire on a camera inside, the post reads.
When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the ground floor of the home, and a fire was discovered in the kitchen but was extinguished quickly.
All of the pets were reduced, the fire company wrote, and they were handed over to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.