FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– More than a dozen animals were rescued Thursday afternoon by emergency crews during a house fire in Franklin County.

A total of 13 pets, four dogs and nine cats, were rescued from the fire at the 600 block on Brookens Road in Green Township, the Franklin Fire Company wrote in a Facebook post.

It was just after 2 p.m. when the homeowner reported that their home was on fire, and even though the resident wasn’t home they were able to see smoke and fire on a camera inside, the post reads.

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Photo of house fire from Scanner02 Fire Photography

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the ground floor of the home, and a fire was discovered in the kitchen but was extinguished quickly.

All of the pets were reduced, the fire company wrote, and they were handed over to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter.