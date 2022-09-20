The best quality pickleballs are made using a single piece of plastic to maintain structural integrity.

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball.

South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts.

Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to USA Pickleball. The game is played on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

The game was invented in 1965 and has grown internationally with over 53,000 members of USA Pickleball, a 43% increase from the previous year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The grant announced on Tuesday for $124,450 also helps pay for lighting, fencing, and ADA-accessible walking trail connections. The timing for installation of the courts and other projects was not immediately made available.

“This investment will enhance quality of life in the township and provide a safe, beautiful space to enjoy the outdoors,” State Senator Mike Regan said. “Local parks offer many residents a zero-cost way to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as is the township’s goal with this expansion project.”