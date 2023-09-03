FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A picnic was held on Saturday in Fairview Township, Cumberland County to benefit Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

The non-profit provides emergency financial assistance to veterans and their families to help pay for housing, utilities, and medical expenses.

The event was made possible with the help of two American Legions and two VFW’s.

“The reason we’re here is because of our veterans, those that we lost, and those who have made other sacrifices for us so that’s what it’s all about. It’s about the veterans,” Organizer Mel Chiodo said.

All of the money raised from the event will go towards the non-profit.