DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that due to a pipe replacement project, a section of Bachmanville Road in Conewago Township, Dauphin County will be closed starting on Monday, July 31.

Weather permitting, work will begin on Bachmanville Road at 6 a.m Monday and be completed by Friday, Aug. 11. Bachmanville Road will be closed to through traffic at the pipe location, which is between Stauffers Church Road and Schoolhouse Road in the township.

A detour will be in place using Route 341 and Route 743.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place as well as the detour.