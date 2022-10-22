YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a plane crash that caused minor injuries to the pilot, according to police.

According to the Northern York County Regional Police, the small plane crashed short of the runway at Thomasville airport, located in Jackson Township, York County. The accident occurred during the afternoon hours of Saturday, Oct. 22

Photos from the scene show that the plane landed on a hill after going through a fence.

Police and crews from both the Dover Township Fire Department and the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department located in Spring Grove, York County were at the scene.

According to police, the pilot sustained minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time.