YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Astronomical Society has been offering planetarium programs to the public for 16 years. They will now be offering Saturday afternoon programs for young children and families, as well as Saturday evening programs for older family members at the York Learning Center Planetarium.

There will be two children’s programs at the planetarium, “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” and “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast.”

Older family members can view “Forward! To the Moon” and “From Earth to the Universe.”

On Saturday, September 24 there will be showings of each program. The schedule is as follows:

2:00 p.m. – One World, One Sky

2:40 p.m. – StarWatch

3:20 p.m. – Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast

7:00 p.m. – Forward! To the Moon

7:40 p.m. – StarWatch

8:20 p.m. – From Earth to the Universe

The planetarium is located in the York Learning Center at 301 East 6th Avenue in York.

More information about the show can be found here.

Admission if $4.00 for adults and $3.00 for children and seniors. If you’d like to view a second or third show, it is $1.00 for each additional admission. Cash and card will be accepted. You can also made private show reservations starting at $40.