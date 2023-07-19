YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A $2.1 billion project has been submitted by York Energy Storage, LLC in Reading to build a dam and power turbine pumped storage facility to Cuffs Run in Changeford Township, York County.

If approved, it would flood almost 600 acres of land in the Susquehanna Riverlands Conservation Landscape.

“We now face the worst kind of proposed use, a private energy facility being proposed by people outside of our community,” said Fritz Schroeder, President and CEO of Lancaster Conservancy.

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, some holes still need to be filled.

“This permit has not been approved over the years and it won’t be approved until the partners display what they need to display,” said Ted Evgeniadis with the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.

“[FERC] asked for clarity around emergency spillways, dimensions of proposed powerhouse, and improved mapping of the site,” said Schroeder.

York Energy Storage is trying its luck again by putting this request in for the third time. Those living in the area that would be affected have seen this before.

“If there’s a similar timeline this time around, by the time it’s shovel ready, my wife and I will have lived there for 50 years,” said David Imhoff of the Cuffs Run Alliance. “I’m the new guy on the block.”