LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A land development plan for a new three-lane Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lebanon County has been formally submitted.

After months of waiting, an official land development plan for the new Chick-Fil-A on 1147 Quentin Road, at the former Golden Corral, was finally submitted to North Cornwall Township on Feb. 27.

According to the North Cornwall Township Manager Tom Long, this proposal lays out a plan for a 5,905 square foot Chick-Fil-A, which will be capable of seating up to 70 customers on the inside of the establishment. Additionally, the proposal also plans to include a three-lane drive-thru and 55 parking spaces, to help mitigate any possible traffic.

It is also confirmed through the proposed plan that the former Golden Corral would be demolished, and a new building would be erected.

A representative for Chick-Fil-A has also officially acknowledged the new Lebanon restaurant site, saying in an email “we are actively pursuing a new location in the Lebanon area.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Though the land development plan is now submitted, the future of this Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Lebanon is now back in the hands of North Cornwall Township. According to Long, the next step in the process is for the Township engineer to review the plan, address possible Township concerns, ensure the plan meets all Township regulations, and then send the plan to the Townships Planning Commission for further comments and approval.

If the Planning Commission approves the proposal, the Township Board of Supervisors would then need to approve the project themselves, according to Long.

The Township engineer’s review is not expected to be completed until April.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.