HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pop star P!NK announced will be stopping in Hershey on her Summer Carnival Tour in 2024.

The show will be on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, and is part of her extended Summer Carnival Tour, which will include stops in 16 cities. This follows the success of her 2023 tour which broke attendance records worldwide.

P!NK is known for her high-energy sets which include aerial acrobatics, dance routines, and costume changes.

Tickets for the show will go on sale beginning Monday, Dec .11 at 10 a.m. More information on the show can be found here.