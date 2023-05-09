QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Quarryville Borough Police say officers discovered a full marijuana grow operation at a home near Quarryville Elementary School.

Police say the 10-month investigation came after community complaints regarding a home on the 200 block of Park Ave.

On May 9 officers executed a search warrant and found several full-grown marijuana plants in an indoor greenhouse. Police also found cash, a firearm, bookkeeping information, scales, and packaging materials.

Police say James Baker was charged with Intent to Manufacture and Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Instruments of a Crime, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,00 bail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.