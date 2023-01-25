SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot. The suspects then fled and a brief pursuit started. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle rammed into a police car, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to become immobilized.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported

Police were able to take both suspects into custody. The driver of the car, Toby Bentzel of Carlisle, was charged with multiple counts of theft, recklessly endangering another person, and fleeing from a police officer, according to court documents. Bentzel is currently incarcerated at the Cumberland County Prison on $175,000 bail.

The passenger, Kelsey Shaughnessy of Enola, was charged with retail theft and is in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 bail, court documents show.