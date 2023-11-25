MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating an incident where a chemical was dumped into a creek on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Manor Township Police Department, they said someone dumped a chemical that police believe to be antifreeze into Little Conestoga Creek, near the intersection of Hershey Mill Road and Fieldgate Drive.

Police have said they are in the process of notifying farmers who have animals that graze downstream in this location.

Courtesy of Manor Township Police

Courtesy of Manor Township Police

Courtesy of Manor Township Police

If anyone has any information that could lead to an arrest, or who may have seen anything suspicious, you are asked to contact police at 717-299-5231.