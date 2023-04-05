YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Windsor Township Police Department is asking the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a man who went missing last year.

Kadin Black, 19, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022, and was reported missing on Dec. 20.

Black is five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.

Since his disappearance the Lower Windsor Township Police Department has worked with the York County District Attorney’s Office, Center for Missing and Exploited Persons, South Central Search and Rescue, York County Sheriff’s Office Drone Division, and many other organizations.

Anyone with information regarding Black’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at 717-244-8055.