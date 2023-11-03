HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Mandjou Sylla, the suspect in a shooting that injured three children in Harrisburg, has been arrested, according to Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.

As U.S. Marshalls went to take Sylla into custody after they got word of where he was staying late Thursday night, they were allegedly shot at by 16-year-old Emon Brady between two other homes.

“As they were kind of going towards that residence, they were shot at between two homes,” county spokesperson Matthew Maisel said

Thankfully they weren’t hit.

“Incredibly fortunate anytime officers are shot at and no one is shot,” Maisel said.

Brady faces felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault as well as a misdemeanor firearm charge. He is currently locked up in Dauphin County Priosn with bail denied, according to court documents.

“Emon Brady, a 16-year-old, he is being charged as an adult with criminal attempted homicide for shooting at officers,” Maisel said.

Officials say that Brady is not the second shooter from Sunday and that they do think the other gunman is still out there.

“Police are still trying to fully, positively identify him,” Maisel said. “So until that happens, they’re not going to make arrests until they’re 110% sure.”

Mandjou Sylla mug by Dauphin County Prison

Sylla is accused of the shooting that injured a three-year-old, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy, around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the area of North 18th and Regina Streets.

They were rushed to the hospital for advance care after first responders arrived.

Sylla, 20, of Harrisburg, faces criminal charges that include four felony counts of attempted homicide, five felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of a person not able to possess a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, online court documents show. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.