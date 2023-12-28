ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A wanted suspect is deceased after an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethtown, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The incident began around 2:51 p.m. at the 1500 block of S. Market Street with members of the US Marshal’s Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The DA’s office says officers fired at the suspect and that the suspect was pronounced deceased with a firearm found near the suspect, who police have not yet identified publicly.

Additional information is expected to be released on Thursday night and the DA’s office says they will review the incident and make a determination on the police’s use of force.

Elizabethtown Police, Northwest Regional Police, the US Marshals, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office are among the officials on scene.