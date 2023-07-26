STRABEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the person who they say stole $2,000 after forcing entry and brandishing a firearm at a CVS in Adams County on July 25.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:08 p.m. at the CVS located at 1310 York Road in Straban Township, Adams County. Afterwards, police say the person fled by unknown means in an unknown direction.

Police say the person was a white man who is approximately 5’10”. Police say he appeared to have a skin condition on his hands and a possible tattoo on his left wrist.

According to police, the man was wearing a black boonie style hat, a green bandana that covered his face, a gray sweatshirt with a gray camo shirt underneath, black pants and gray Nike shoes at the time of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to them at the Gettysburg Barrack at 717-334-8111.