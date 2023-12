SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a hit-and-run in Susquehanna Township Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on North 6th Street.

The driver told police he was making a U-turn when someone hit him, causing his car to flip on its roof. Everyone made it out of the car safety, however the other driver did not stop.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the other driver should contact Susquehanna Township Police.