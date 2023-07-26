SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police responded to an early morning shooting Wednesday after getting a call about a man with a gunshot wound.

Around 3:30 a.m., police arrived at the 3000 block of Locust Street in Susquehanna Township. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say there is no danger to the public and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Sgt. Osman at 717-652-8265.