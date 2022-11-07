LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to a fatal single vehicle crash Friday morning along the Old Philadelphia Pike.

According to East Lampeter Township Police Department, police responded to the fatal crash at 10:22 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike.

Police say that investigation shows that a yellow 1992 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it struck the curb on the southeast side of the roadway at the intersection of Chateau Hill. The driver was separated from the motorcycle and the motorcycle slid across the roadway, coming to rest in the westbound lane. The driver was located in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as a 61-year-old man from Philadelphia who was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. There is no evidence that he was wearing a helmet and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.