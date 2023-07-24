HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After receiving a report of shots fired, Harrisburg police responded to the 1200 block of Market Street on July 23.

Police say they responded at about 12:15 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

This shooting is the second in Harrisburg from the past weekend, with the other shooting occurring on Saturday, resulting in one person being pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Harrisburg Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 717-558-6900.