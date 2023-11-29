LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) –An investigation is underway after an early morning officer-involved shooting incident in Lancaster City on Wednesday morning.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to a domestic incident on the 100 block of Hershey Avenue with reports of shots fired around 4:40 a.m.

Police say officers on the scene engaged an armed subject and fired their weapons. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The 100 block of Hershey Avenue, between High and Saint Joseph Street, and the 1100 block of St. Joseph Street, between Hershey Avenue and Euclid Avenue, are currently closed.

The Lancaster County Office of the District of Attorney is now investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to reach out to them at 717-299-8100.