MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.

Police say that this incident does not appear to be random, and they stress that there is no ongoing public safety risk. Officers were able to contact numerous witnesses who reported seeing a vehicle and a pedestrian leave the scene.

Investigators are conducting interviews and looking around the area for evidence and video. At this time there are no known injuries, no arrests, and no property damage, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.