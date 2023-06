LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred on June 12.

Police say a wallet containing several credit cards and cash was stolen and a credit card was then used to make more than $4,000 worth of purchases.

The vehicle was unlocked at parked at Buchmiller Park and police say it was entered between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The West Lampeter Township Police can be reached at 717-464-2421.