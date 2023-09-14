LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton Township Police say they investigated multiple threats against area schools on Wednesday night.

Police say the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police, Susquehanna Township Police, and Swatara Township Police, “received multiple, anonymous social media threats, via SAFE 2 SAY.”

The threats were made against Central Dauphin East Middle School, Susquehanna Township Middle School, Swatara Township Middle School, and Central Dauphin East High School.

Police say a suspect was identified and arrested, however, they did not identify them.

The threat was deemed to be not credible and there was no threat to the school or public.

The Central Dauphin School District says additional police will be on hand and the schools will operate on their regular schedule.