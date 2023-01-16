Kerr Graham pictured from October of 2022, courtesy of PSP Lancaster

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are conducting an aggravated assault investigation after a man allegedly hit two people with an aluminum baseball bat in Lancaster County.

State Police said that on Jan. 15, members of the PSP Lancaster Barracks received a phone call reporting that Kerr Michael Graham allegedly hit the people with the baseball bat around the 3300 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township.

The victims said that Graham allegedly hit one victim three times in the head, causing visible injuries, then struck the other victim in the arm when they tried to intervene, according to State Police.

State Police say Graham is “known to be violent with law enforcement.”

Troopers prepared the applicable charges and an arrest warrant was issued, according to police. State Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Lancaster Barracks at 717-299-7650.