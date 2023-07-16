SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Swatara Township are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Dauphin County convenience store on Sunday, July 16.

Police say that at around 4:53 a.m., a suspect entered the 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Derry Street. Police say the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and took an unknown amount of cash.

Officers then say that the store clerk attempted to pursue the suspect and fired one shot at the suspect while in the parking lot of the store.

Police say that at this time, there are no reports of any gunshot victims associated with this incident. Police say that the suspect is someone believed to be in their late teens wearing all black.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed this robbery or who has any information is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County 911, or Detective Sergeant Levine at ilevine@swatarapolice.org.