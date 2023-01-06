HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from the Harrisburg School District, police are investigating reports of an attempted luring near Crescent and Mulberry Streets.

Per the release, a nine-year-old child was walking home from Cougar Academy after the school was evacuated due to a gas leak. The child claims that a man and a woman in a older model white van tried to get the child into the van.

More school staff and police were present during school dismissal on Friday, Jan. 6.