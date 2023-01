MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop.

According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike.

The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Police say no inventory was taken and detectives are investigating.

The storefront was boarded up on Monday morning as the business worked to repair the damage.