NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash that took place on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to the New Cumberland Police Department, on Feb. 24 at around 6:30 p.m. a crash was reported in the 300 Block of Bridge Street in New Cumberland.

A gray Ford pickup truck, double cab, with a Tonneau cover allegedly struck a vehicle that was legally parked, police say.

According to police, the suspect then traveled North Bound on Bridge Street.

A video of the incident can be viewed here.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.